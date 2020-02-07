Active brain in a devil's workshop

As long-suffering readers will know, I retired from work at the end of November last year. This was the second time I retired. The first was 10 years before that, when I turned 40.

I had worked full time for more than two decades at that point and threw in the towel on the safe assumption that I was most unlikely to make a billion or get the Nobel or whatever it is that one aims for in a professional career. And so there was no point in running the race. Having arrived at that Socratic wisdom, that first time, I spent five years at home, a delightful time spent going through the books ...