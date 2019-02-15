AlphaBounce Instinct: A training shoe that can give even designer sneakers

The AlphaBounce Instinct is a training shoe that can give even designer sneakers — Adidas or otherwise — a run for their money. The colour I wore was a blue so striking that the company likes to call it “Legend Marine”. The design detailing on this shoe is, indeed, shockingly good.

The upper is a one-piece forged mesh with a wavy pattern that is consistent for the entire shoe. It gives the pair a wavy 3D effect that, combined with its catchy colour, gets stared at a lot. The second most eye-catching feature is its massive heel — a continuation ...