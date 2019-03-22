Arguing intelligently at Bangalore International Centre's new building

Last October, about 20,000 people walked into a luxury hotel to attend talks and music performances during the Bangalore Literature Festival. “To conduct a public event we had to go to a private venue,” rues V Ravichandar, one of the organisers of the lit fest and an urban expert.

But with the Bangalore International Centre, a space meant for the public, finding a permanent address in Domlur, Bengalureans now have a place for events that can’t be hosted in horticulture hubs such as Cubbon Park or Lal Bagh. A non-profit public institution formed to promote open ...