Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj pens a poem on Independence Day: Read it here

On the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day, Managing Director wrote a poem of four stanzas about his wish for the country and the countrymen. Read the full text of the poem here:

Interdependence

May the energy that is saffron,

Radiate from the brilliance of your mind,

Invigorating lives as does the sun,

Unfailingly equal for all mankind.

May the nurture that is green,

Glow across the infinity of your heart,

Breathing softness into the world,

For journeys that are about to start.

May the compassion that is white,

Soothe through the purity of your soul,

Crafting the tiniest pieces gracefully,

Together as a magnificent whole.

When our courage we will hoist,

And our love we do unfurl,

In each of the billion oysters,

Will shimmer a unique pearl.