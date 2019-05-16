Beyond the burqa

It’s Not About the Burqa Mariam Khan (ed) Picador 256 pages, Rs 699 Mariam Khan, the editor of this selection of essays by Muslim women of colour who live in the West, sets the tone of this book in her introduction. “Muslim women are more than burqas, more than hijabs, and more than society has allowed us to be until now,” she writes. “We are not asking for permission any more. We are taking up space.

We’ve listened to a lot of people talking about who Muslim women are without actually hearing Muslim women. So now, we are speaking. ...