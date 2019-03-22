Charge of the chowkidar

What a pity American standup comic Hasan Minhaj didn’t wait a few more days to film the latest episode of his Netflix show, Patriot Act. A hilarious take on the upcoming Indian elections, the show, which went on air recently, missed spinning comedy gold out of the Game of Chowkidars being played in the country right now.

Minhaj is drawing flak online for presenting the ruling party and its mighty leader in a less than flattering light. But comedians are a brave lot, and one can imagine Minhaj ruefully shaking his head at a lost opportunity as he contemplates the eye-popping absurdity ...