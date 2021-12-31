Creating the non-citizen: Intricacies of the proposed NPR and NRC exercises

“This land is your land, this land is my land/ From California to the New York Island/ From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters/ This land was made for you and me” The invitation to inclusion and egalitarianism sung by Woody Guthrie could have prompted this book’s name. It was a poem by “Bengali-origin Assamese poet, Kazi Neel” that actually inspired it.

Possibly riffing after Guthrie, Neel says, “This land is mine, I am not of this land”. The poignancy of it is tinged by a passage in the book that says, “[H]e loves India, but ...