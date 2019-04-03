Decrypting the ballot

The Verdict:Decoding India’s Elections Prannoy Roy and Dorab R Sopariwala Penguin Random House, 289 pages, Rs 599 I have been voting regularly ever since I turned 21, long before the little smear of ink became a symbol of political responsibility. Since then, as media has grown so too has political awareness.

Consequently, people today are more strident than ever even if the factual basis for their opinions is often shaky. In this politically-charged and factually-threatened environment leading up to the general elections The Verdict is perfectly timed. It is ...