Democracy detached from the people

Ctrl Alt Delete How Politics and the Media Crashed Our Democracy Tom Baldwin Hurst & Company 371 pages; £20 The title of this book comes from the so-called “three-fingered salute” — the magical quick fix we all have at times used to reboot a “hung” computer.

Tom Baldwin invokes it as a metaphor to fix the crisis in liberal democracy, which he says needs an immediate “soft reboot” before it is too late. There are too many forces both on the Left and the Right, he warns, itching to “press delete on democracy ...