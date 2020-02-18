Epiphany of a bhakt

MESSIAH MODI? A Tale of Great Expectations Author: Tavleen Singh Publisher: HarperCollins Price: Rs 699 When Tavleen Singh, the well-known journalist and political commentator, uses a question mark in the title of her sixth and latest book —reinforced by her choice of sub-title —she conveys a definite message.

In Messiah Modi? — part memoir and part critique of the present political dispensation — Ms Singh confesses that she started by being a “Modi bhakt” when the man who was anointed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prime ...