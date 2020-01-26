Hero worship

The tone is adulatory and each page seeks to portray the Munjal brothers as messiahs to millions over the past seven decades. And then you have a separate chapter titled “Spiritual roots and societal impact” of the Munjals.

The Making of Hero … is essentially a son’s glowing tribute to his larger than life father and could have been a much nicer read had the author exercised a little more restraint in expressing his admiration for the subject. The 264-page book is still worth a read because it gives a ringside view of the extraordinary lives and times of one of ...