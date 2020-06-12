How queer artist Param Sahib deconstructs masculinist tropes with style

A few weeks ago, an eye-catching portrait of a Sikh man, dressed in golden overalls, purple sneakers and purple patka (head cover) made it to my Instagram feed. I promptly fell down a rabbit hole. I began by scrolling through his Instagram handle, @parambanana.

Param Sahib is a Delhi-based artist and fashion designer popular on social media, I learn. But he recently lost thousands of followers because his account was hacked and lewd messages sent to many of his followers, some of whom unfollowed him. When I speak to Sahib later, he tells me that his account was hacked probably because ...