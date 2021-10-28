How to learn from setbacks

Surrounded by setbacks: Or, how to succeed when everything’s going bad Author: Thomas Erikson Publisher: Vermilion/Penguin Pages: 326 Price: Rs 599 Before a reader picks up this book, he is likely to ask, and justifiably so, what qualifies the writer to proffer advice on handling setbacks. Has he handled any himself? Plenty, it seems.

As Thomas Erikson recounts, he wrote books and sent them to publishers. For 20 long years, all he had to show for the 1,000 hours he put in each year was rejection letters by the score. And yet he stuck with it, until he made it ...