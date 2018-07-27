Humayun asked Babur to respect cows: Twitter trolls BJP's Madan Lal Saini

Who: RSS veteran Madan Lal Saini is the newly elected chief of BJP’s Rajasthan unit. After unsuccessfully contesting two Lok Sabha elections in 1991 and 1998 and assembly elections in 2008, Saini, a former MLA from Gudha in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhuna district, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April.

What: According to Saini, Mughal emperor Humayun, on his deathbed, summoned his father Babur, the first emperor of the Mughal dynasty, to discuss a commitment to respect cows, Brahmins and women. Historians have told us that Babur died at least 25 years earlier. Where: ...