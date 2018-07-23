Hatred replaced humanity in 'brutal new India': Rahul on Alwar lynching

JUST IN
Higher Education Commission will be an 'independent' body: Govt
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said hatred had replaced humanity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'brutal New India' and cited a media report which claimed that policemen in Alwar took three hours to take a dying victim of a lynch mob to a hospital as they took a tea-break enroute.

The 28-year-old victim was allegedly lynched in Rajasthan's Alwar district Friday night by a group of people who accused him of smuggling cows.

"Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute," Gandhi said on Twitter.
 

 

"This is Modi's brutal 'New India' where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die," he said.

Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district last week when five men attacked them. Three people have been arrested.

The media report cited by Gandhi claimed the policemen stopped for tea and took the cows to a shelter before taking Khan to the hospital.
