In Pics: The new face of iconic Flora Fountain in Mumbai's Fort area







Built in 1864, Flora Fountain is located on Dadabhai Naoroji Road in the heart of what used to be the city’s only business district (Fort and Ballad Estate) at one time.

It was commissioned by Sir Bartle Frere, governor of Bombay between 1862 and 1867.

The 155-year-old structure has the statue of Flora, the Roman goddess of flowers, at the head of the fountain. It was built as a decorative water fountain, distinct from the drinking water fountains that were also the rage at the time.

Close to Rs 4 crore has been spent on the restoration work that took three years to complete.