India in the Cold War

Manu Bhagavan proved his credentials as an accomplished political historian with his earlier work, The Peacemakers, on India’s active and influential diplomatic role in the early years after its independence. His considerable and pioneering research pointed to a hitherto unacknowledged role that India played in the negotiation of international norms on a number of key issues despite being outside the league of major powers.

India’s non-alignment gave it the credentials to play the go-between in the emerging polarisation of the Cold War. Its much-derided moralist ...