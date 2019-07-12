India's largest wine store

Tonique, the largest retail store for alcoholic beverages in India (and possibly Asia) opened its 30,000 sq ft store recently in central Bengaluru.

Spread over two floors of what is known as the Jewels de Paragon building at one end of MG Road, the store features over 30 Champagnes & sparkling wines, some 1,000 wine labels (including nearly 100 Indian wines), and 57 single malts. The most expensive label in the store presently is the Louis XIII Cognac (Rs 2.32 lakh) from Rémy Martin (they have one bottle), soon to be surpassed by the John Walker Founder’s Blend from ...