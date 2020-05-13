It's still a man's world

In 1949, Simone de Beauvoir wrote, “humanity is male and man defines woman not in herself, but as relative to him; she is not regarded as an autonomous being. He is the Subject, he is the Absolute — she is the Other.” Caroline Criado-Pérez’ new book Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men argues that little has changed in these past 70 years.

Our data collection methods have been skewed because over time, men have come to be considered as the default while the female gender has rarely been taken into account. Consequently, every aspect of the ...