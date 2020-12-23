Kamala Harris to Bilkis Dadi, here are the women who helped shape 2020

2020 witnessed the 59th US quadrennial presidential election, one of the most anticipated elections of the world and saw become one of the emerging faces of the year. Popularly known as ‘Madam Vice President’, Harris is set to become the first woman, and the first woman of Indian heritage, to become the vice-president of the United States.



Born in Oakland, California, Harris is the daughter of an Indian-born mother and a Jamaican-born father. She was the first black woman to be the San Francisco district attorney and the first Asian American and black woman attorney general of California.



The 55-year-old was elected to the US Senate in 2016 with a landslide victory. When compared to the other far-left Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Harris has always been seen as a moderate.