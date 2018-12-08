Kochi-Muziris Biennale is back with a fresh edition: A look at its journey

As you read this, things in Kochi, Ernakulam and Mattancherry are getting frenetic with hundreds of volunteers pulling all-nighters ahead of the opening of the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

The largest art event in the country, the biennale is now well-settled, and established, give or take the usual hiccups that occur ahead of any major event — late arrivals of art works, printing delays, the predictable, if unexpected, hitches when things break down or don’t go strictly according to plan. Despite all the preparation and Excel sheets, schedules will change, ...