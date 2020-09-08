Leaving shadows of the past, eye on the future for Ayodhya mosque

As members of the trust tasked with building a mosque to replace the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya deliberated in virtual meetings during the lockdown months, the exigencies of public health in a post-Covid world weren’t lost on them. “With so much news focused on the global medical emergency and shortage of beds, we unanimously felt that we would be having a charitable hospital at least in the mosque complex,” says Athar Hussain, secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, the trust set up by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Last week, the trust picked ...