Lines of control
'Insurgent' justice
From pest to ecosystem engineer
Harappa between the lines
Line of duty
Pure maths and the natural world
A closer look at 'quiet diplomacy'
India in the nitty-gritty
A book of cheeky obituaries
Anglo Indians beyond the stereotypes
Business Standard

Lines of control

We the People of the States of Bharat offers an excellent account of the considerations that have given the country its present internal boundaries to whet your appetite for history

BOOK REVIEW | Literature | states

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay 

Lines of control
We the People of the States of Bharat: The Making and Remaking of Indiaâ€™s Internal Boundaries

We the People of the States of Bharat: The Making and Remaking of India’s Internal Boundaries

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:44 IST

