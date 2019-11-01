Love, heartbreak, clutter

A poem in the first section of this book is titled “Writers Can Be Exciting Too” and narrates the story of a man — described as “without a sense of adventure” — who frequently changes his mind about the career he wants to pursue. To begin with, he wants to be a “potato chip maker”, “to grate the vegetable in the boiling refined oil”.

Then, just for the thrill of it, he wants to be a truck driver with BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), the municipal corporation of Bengaluru, carting away the refuge of the metropolis. In the ...