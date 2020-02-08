Lucknow's Sanatkada festival gives Muslims joyful voice in troubled times

Folds of lacy pink hijab, and a pair of bespectacled eyes peeping above them, caught my attention.

I was wandering around the Safed Baradari, a 19th-century pavilion in Lucknow’s Qaisarbagh neighbourhood, alive with the music and chatter of the Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow festival. A short while ago, I had watched the scarf’s owner and her teammates from the Karamat Husain Girls’ College defeat five young men in a competition involving rhyming couplets called Baitbazi — a scene straight out of the kind of Hindi film that hasn’t been made for decades — and ...