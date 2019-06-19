Nature's own museums

One theme common to almost all of the world’s mythologies is that of the Tree of Life, a sacred tree that holds within its boughs the essence of human existence. Across India, too, trees have traditionally symbolised life, creation and immortality and treasured for their life-giving and life-affirming qualities.

Today, however, despite the growing sense that urban greenery is critical to the quality of the lived experience in the city, trees are giving way to roads, housing developments and malls. This ever-expanding urban sprawl has sharply eroded not just the tree cover in Indian ...