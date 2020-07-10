NPAs are everybody's problem

When I was a fearless 20-something, sometimes broke, research scholar, I went ahead and bought an under- construction flat. I took on a home loan that covered 85 per cent of the cost of the flat and a personal loan that covered the remaining 15 per cent that was used for the down payment.

After paying the EMIs, I would have barely enough to pay my share of the rent of a 500 square foot apartment shared by three or sometimes four friends and eat three square meals a day. I had started walking longer distances instead of taking autos, I stopped going to the Café Coffee Day and ...