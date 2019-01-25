On a drive

English Romantic poet P B Shelley, in his famous lyric “To a Skylark”, described a poet as “hidden / In the light of thought / Singing hymns unbidden”, thus sparking the myth of poets divorced from their worlds and working in isolation.

This myth was historically and practically untrue, because poetry has mostly been a community art, involving collaboration. For instance, epic poetry, composed over centuries by different people, or even Wordsworth and Coleridge — only a generation older than Shelley — who did not identify individual authors of the poems ...