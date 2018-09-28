One sip at a time

Sonal Holland is not just the first Indian to become a Master of Wine. She’s also a hugely talented showperson, one who kept an audience of wine experts spellbound — and in splits — as she recounted the rituals and pitfalls of judging wines for the 2018 edition of the India Wine Awards at the Leela Hotel Mumbai last week.

We were a motley bunch of 14 invited by Sonal to participate in a two-day session to taste and rate wines submitted by both Indian wineries and importers. This was the second such exercise, the first having been held last year at the Sofitel. ...