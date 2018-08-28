Priyanka Chopra: Work in progress

Priyanka Chopra The Incredible Story of a Global Bollywood Star Aseem Chhabra Rupa 237 pages; Rs 400 The roka ceremony of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas earlier this month proved how she continues to be a big name in Bollywood, despite having made the only successful crossover to the US entertainment industry.

Among the guests at the Mumbai ceremony were Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra (her cousin), Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bharadwaj, as well as the Ambanis. She may be spending more time in the Big Apple and may have dropped out of ...