Quitting can be good for you

Quit: The power of knowing when to walk away

Author: Annie Duke

Publisher: Ebury Edge

Pages: 309

Price: Rs 799



In households with middle-class values, the virtues of grit and perseverance (besides hard work, of course) are drummed incessantly into children. In this eminently readable book, author Annie Duke posits that persevering can on occasions prove counterproductive. Her central message is that life is too short to be wasted on endeavours not worth sticking to.