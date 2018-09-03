RSS, inside out

The RSS: A View to the Inside Walter K Andersen and Sridhar D Damle Penguin 405 pages; Rs 699 The Indian political terrain was completely different almost three-and-a-half decades ago.

The Congress system of politics held sway, and the 1984 elections, when voters handed out an emphatic mandate, erased prospects of the re-emergence of an opposition conglomerate on the lines of the Janata Party. An anti-Congress outfit eventually crystallised in 1988, partly because of Rajiv Gandhi's errors and mishandling of crucial issues, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stayed out of the ...