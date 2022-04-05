Runaway mind: Boon and bane

I try to combine my morning walks with the recitation of my daily prayers. Alas, my mind doesn’t stay focused on the prayer all the time. This is something that vexes me no end.

One moment I am worried about a key input I haven’t received for a story I am going to write that very day. Next, as I spot a gleaming Mercedes Benz near the park gate, I begin to think about the worn-out state of the upholstery in my own car, which requires urgent replacement. Then I realise that amid all this mental gallivanting, I have stopped saying the prayer. I guiltily turn my focus back to ...