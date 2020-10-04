Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia announces readiness for Haj season amid Covid-19 pandemic
Saudi to allow 'very limited' hajj pilgrims as coronavirus precaution
Delhi: 36 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty on Eid al-Adha
Indian pilgrims will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020, says Naqvi
Ladakh reports 43 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now stands at 4,195
-
The Saudi Arabian authorities resumed on late Saturday the Umrah pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, the kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.
Riyadh suspended the pilgrimage for foreign and domestic Muslims in March, after Saudi Arabia reported its first COVID-19 case.
"The resumption of the Umrah pilgrimage will take place in four stages, during the first stage it will resume from October 4 only by 30 per cent, the second stage will begin on October 18 with a 75 per cent participation of willing pilgrims, and from November 1, Umrah will gradually begin to accept the participation of all interested pilgrims from within the country and from abroad, 100 per cent conducting of Umrah, as it was before, depends on when the end of the pandemic is announced or when the danger disappears," the ministry told the Saudi Press Agency.
Over 108,000 foreign and local pilgrims, who are in the country, have now received permission to take part in Umrah.
Protective measures, such as disinfection and social distancing, will be taken during the pilgrimage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU