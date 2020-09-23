PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar'

Prime Minister on Wednesday paid tributes to legendary Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary, saying his timeless will continue to inspire all citizens.

"Humble tributes to 'rashtra kavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji on his birth anniversary. His timeless will continue to inspire not only literature-lovers but all countrymen," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Born at Simariya in Bihar in 1908, Dinkar's nationalistic was considered inspirational during the freedom struggle, and his work remained a source of motivation for politicians and others, including during the movement against Emergency.

Modi has often cited Dinkar's

The three-time Rajya Sabha member died in 1974.

