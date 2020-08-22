Signals from Shaheen Bagh: Not all battles are fought in electoral arena

The Shaheen Bagh protest lasted 101 days, inspired many similar protests across India, and drew parallels with the Khilafat movement of a century back.

Despite these triumphs, as academic Apoorvanand argues in his essay, “The Light of Shaheen Bagh”, in Shaheen Bagh and the Idea of India, an anthology edited by journalist Seema Mustafa, the Gandhian satyagraha led by intrepid burqa-clad women failed in one key respect: To evoke compassion for their cause among common Hindus. To a certain kind of Hindu, he writes, the protests represented Muslims conspiring ...