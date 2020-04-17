Soothsaying for trades

A few of us may be enjoying this staycation, but my guess is most people are at the end of their tether. Even the wealthy, with enough personal space at home and enough provisions to tide over the apocalypse, are champing at the bit. We await the coming of Monday, May 4.

But we also know that it will not be business as usual. For one thing, masks will be mandatory and that in itself will be quite strange. Even when the government allows a total return to normalcy, there will be self-imposed and business-imposed restrictions till a vaccine or antidote to this blight is found. And ...