Sunil Kumar Girota, assistant art director at Business Standard, dies

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter

Assistant art director of Business Standard Sunil Kumar Girota passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. He was 54. On Tuesday, he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after a brain haemorrhage. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He joined Business Standard in 2008.

First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 14:02 IST

