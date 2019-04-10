Taming India's waters

Unruly Waters Sunil Amrith Allen Lane; 379 pages, Rs 799 Last week, when private weather forecasting agency Skymet predicted that the monsoon could be below normal this year, the country went into a tizzy. Given that Indian agriculture continues to depend largely on rains for irrigation, a poor monsoon augurs everything from farmer distress and rising food prices to sluggish markets and higher food imports.

This is why Sunil Amrith’s Unruly Waters is a timely book. As climate change is causing increasingly more erratic monsoons and more extreme weather phenomena than ever ...