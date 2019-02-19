Tech giants are watching you

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism The Fight for the Future at the New Frontier of Power Shoshanna Zuboff PublicAffairs 704 pages, Rs 799 The internet and the World Wide Web, and its key players are sliding into an era in which governments and policy wonks everywhere view them not with the adulation they received in the 2000-2010 period but with suspicion.

Internet players are no longer seen as those wunderkinder who made it possible for me to e-mail or chat with my friends worldwide for free and to discover books and such stuff at far lower prices than in stores. ...