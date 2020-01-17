The climate change riddle

Australia is burning. The cause of more than 1,000 bushfires across the continent is probably climate change: simplistically, an extended dry season before the onset of summer (December-January), exacerbated by the late withdrawal of the monsoons in the Indian sub-continent in 2019.

Climate change is a fact, even if naysayers contest the science. The globe is warming up at an unprecedented rate, and high temperatures in one place mean colder winters in another; drought here leads to floods elsewhere — the whole weather system is interconnected. What does this mean for the ...