The culture challenge

Ben Horowitz, the author of this book, had founded a company in 1999 called LoudCloud. In his organisation was a middle-rung manager who he discovered was a compulsive liar. Mr Horowitz got rid of him eventually, but it perturbed him that such a person had not only survived for long in his organisation, but had even been promoted.

He fretted about the kind of signal it sent out to his other employees. This incident, and others like it, led Mr Horowitz to dwell on how he could instil the right culture within his company. This book is the result of 18 long years of research and cogitation. ...