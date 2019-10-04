The fine art of staying focused

My son and I work on adjacent tables in the study room at our home. His attention span is, to put it delicately, gossamer-like. Five minutes into a study session, it snaps. His hand then slithers across and picks up my mobile phone.

I glare at him and retrieve it. Ten minutes later, he makes another attempt. If I am typing frantically to beat a deadline, he gets a free run with the phone, until his mother, happening to pass by, catches him and repossesses the offending article. At night, he has been known to steal out of bed, tiptoe into the study, and watch movies on my laptop. Countless ...