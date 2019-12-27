The handful of people who managed to make us happy in a gloomy year

I tend to be rather eclectic in the books I read. So the ones I’m likely to recommend won’t just be varied and different but, possibly, surprising and, even, idiosyncratic. In a very real sense my eclecticism is enhanced — and not just made possible — by the fact that I get sent a lot of books to review or to interview their authors.

I dip into many of them but read only a few. One of the books that caught my fancy and which I spent a very happy weekend reading is Udayan Mukherjee’s second book. Let me first, however, tell you something about him. ...