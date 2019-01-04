The innovative ancients

Plato’s Alarm Clock And Other Amazing Ancient Inventions James M Russell Hachette India 192 pages; Rs 399 In Plato’s Alarm Clock, James M Russell describes hundreds of ancient devices, inventions and breakthroughs from around the world and across the centuries.

He has attempted to provide a glimpse into past eras that he says were far more technologically complex than we realise. The inventions are grouped into six categories — everyday life, mechanical and industrial technology, breakthroughs that remain mysteries to this day, military ...