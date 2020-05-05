The Irrfan phenomenon

Death, by itself, is not an extraordinary occurrence. Its inevitability is built into the very fabric of life. Why, then, do some deaths register more of an impact than others? Perhaps the answer lies in the quality of life led by a person and what he left behind.

When Indian film actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29, he was mourned not only by his family and friends but by people all over the world who loved his work. The loss felt incredibly personal. His wife Sutapa Sikdar, a writer and producer, released a statement that said, “How can I begin to feel alone when millions are ...