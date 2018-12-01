The isolation faced by people in the hills is real: Filmmaker Anju-Prabir

At some point in life, most city-dwellers have thought of moving to the mountains in search for an exotic life away from the routine of a 'nine-to-five' day. Most of us have assumed life in the mountains is carefree and simple.

Unfortunately, the grass is not really greener on the other side. Savyasachi Anju-Prabir, a young filmmaker currently pursuing a master's degree in visual anthropology at the University of Münster in Germany, shatters the myths about hill life in his first documentary, Kahan Ka Raasta (At the crossroads). He speaks to Amrita Singh about the ...