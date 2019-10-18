The Museo Camera Centre shows how museums can be dynamic art spaces

Think Indian museums and usually what comes to mind is galleries of dusty exhibits, doomed to be forgotten before the viewer walks out of the door.

The recently opened Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, India’s first not-for-profit, crowd funded museum in Gurgaon is different. Envisaged by ace photographer and visual historian Aditya Arya and aided by the government of Haryana, the museum has chandeliers made of old cameras and film roll-shaped tickets, as well as interactive displays which familiarise the audience with everything from old fashioned studio portrait ...