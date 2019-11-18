'What happens when madness descends'

Is the growing discourse around mental health yet another social media fad, or does it reflect that our society has got rid of the stigma attached to mental illness? It is difficult to come up with a pat answer because it can only be based on perception, feeling and conjecture. On the one hand, users of mental health services are openly talking about their diagnoses on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

On the other hand, there are frequent reports about suicide cases involving young people, particularly from marginalised communities. What is going on? Side Effects of Living: An ...