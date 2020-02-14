Why I love wine

Wine has a cachet that no other beverage has: It’s the libation of love and romance, of a civilised existence that goes back 2,500 years to the era of Classical Greece. With spirits, one gets drunk; with beer you mostly burp.

With wine, one connects with the land where the grapes were grown, the people who worked the land, and with the winemakers who transformed the resulting “fruit of the gods” into something worthy of their temples and His church. Then there’s the endless diversity of wine, which can vary in taste from bone dry to sugar-sweet, from ...